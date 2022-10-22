Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 3,293,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,280. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

