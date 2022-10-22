Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

BAC stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,870,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878,792. The company has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

