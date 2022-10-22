Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.66. 656,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,341. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

