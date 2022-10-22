Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 32,498 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $60,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.33. 2,732,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

