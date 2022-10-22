Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall Acquires 2,000 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$13,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,520.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Marty Rendall acquired 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,560.00.

Shares of VIT stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

