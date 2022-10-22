Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Visionstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

