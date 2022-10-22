Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €11.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

