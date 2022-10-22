VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

