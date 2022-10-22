VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VOC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

