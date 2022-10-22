Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £69,988.75 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($84,568.33).

Volution Group Stock Down 5.8 %

LON:FAN opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £582.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,732.35. Volution Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.61.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Volution Group

FAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.