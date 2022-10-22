W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.1 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,900. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

