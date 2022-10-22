Walken Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Walken has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and $2.02 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

