Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.80. 6,044,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,564. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

