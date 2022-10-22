Wanchain Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $518,227.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007424 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.