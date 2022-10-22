Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.44. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

Warehouse REIT Cuts Dividend

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.