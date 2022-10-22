Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 110.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.5 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

