WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $128,641.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.67 or 0.27978385 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

