Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

WAYN opened at $23.75 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

