Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

