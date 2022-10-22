WeBuy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. WeBuy has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $4.57 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00027333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

