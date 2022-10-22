Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $31.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

