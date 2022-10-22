Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $70.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.81.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE XPO opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.