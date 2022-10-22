Wells Fargo & Company Trims Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price to $5.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 143,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,618,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

