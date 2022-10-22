Wells Fargo & Company Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.73.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

