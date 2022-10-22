Wells Fargo & Company Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $48.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.