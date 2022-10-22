Wells Fargo & Company Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

