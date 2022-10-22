Wells Fargo & Company Trims Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price to $17.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRE. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

