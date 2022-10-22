Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

