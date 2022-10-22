Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEF. CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.8 %

WEF opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

