Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WU. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Western Union stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

