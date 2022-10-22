Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 430,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.