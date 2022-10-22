Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Trading Down 4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 20,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 27,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Rating)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.