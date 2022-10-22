Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.10 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$19.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Whirlpool stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

