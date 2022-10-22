WINkLink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.85 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $97.98 million and $22.85 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.



WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010213 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,305,179.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

