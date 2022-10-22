Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.40. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$354.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.0299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

