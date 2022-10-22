Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,615,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of WTFC opened at $91.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

