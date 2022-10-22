WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.94

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.94 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 46.18 ($0.56). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 46.11 ($0.56), with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.