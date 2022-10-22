Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $218.12

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.12 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 209.50 ($2.53). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.57), with a volume of 494,659 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00.

Witan Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

