Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,900.36

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.36 ($22.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,423.50 ($17.20). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,483 ($17.92), with a volume of 413,601 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,881.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,291.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wizz Air

About Wizz Air

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.