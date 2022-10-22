WOO Network Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $191.65 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,504,416 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

