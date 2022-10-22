World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRLD. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kize Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 206,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.