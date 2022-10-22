WOW-token (WOW) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $452.76 million and approximately $10.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.01418976 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005884 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.68 or 0.01619617 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04527677 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

