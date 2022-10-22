Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0386

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $87.88 million and approximately $8,329.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.03843083 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,313.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

