WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.40.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP opened at C$154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.21. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

