X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HYLB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,002. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

