Xensor (XSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,338.00

Xensor (XSR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Xensor has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Xensor has a market capitalization of $594,128.95 and $10,338.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

