XIDO FINANCE Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $53.60 million and approximately $343,515.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

