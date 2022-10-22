ZClassic Price Hits $0.0347 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $322,072.43 and $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00272814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00098209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

