Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.