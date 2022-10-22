Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.