Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $7.12 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $179,053.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $179,053.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zuora by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zuora by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

